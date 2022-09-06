BIZTECH
Brazil bans sale of Apple iPhones without charger
Justice Ministry halts sales of iPhone 12 and newer models that are not equipped with their battery charger and fines Apple $2.3 million until the US company includes one in each package.
Brazil dismisses Apple's argument, claiming there was no evidence suggesting that selling smartphones without a charger would protect the environment. / Reuters Archive
Ali Topchi
September 6, 2022

The Brazilian government has suspended local sales of iPhones that do not include the battery chargers in the package after accusing the American company of carrying out "discriminatory practices".

The country's Ministry of Justice halted on Tuesday sales of iPhone 12 and newer models that are not equipped with their battery charger and has fined Apple $2.3 million until the company includes one in each package.

The ministry argued that by not selling the charger with the cell phone, Apple is engaging in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

Apple said that the measure responded to an "environmental commitment".

The authorities dismissed Apple's argument, claiming that there was no evidence suggesting that selling smartphones without a charger would protect the environment.

False advertisement?

Apple stopped including a charger in phone packages starting with the iPhone 12 in October 2020, saying it would help Apple reach its goal of a 100 percent carbon-neutral footprint by 2030.

The country had already imposed a $2 million fine last year for not including chargers with its iPhone 12 devices and also accused Apple of false advertising.

According to the authorities, the company "has taken no measure to minimise the damage and continues to sell cell phones without chargers."

The government's decision comes one day before Apple will announce the new iPhone 14, which is not expected to include a charger either.

SOURCE:AA
