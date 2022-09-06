At least 21 soldiers have been killed in an attack by Al Qaeda in southern Yemen, according to the Interior Ministry.

The attack targeted a security checkpoint manned by the government-aligned Security Belt Forces (SBF) in Ahwar district in Abyan province, the ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Seven other soldiers were also wounded and eight militants killed in the attack.

SBF earlier said that the commander of the 1st Battalion, Yasser Shaye, was among the victims.

The violence came just days after Al Qaeda released a video of a United Nations worker whom it abducted in the same province more than six months ago.

