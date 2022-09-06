The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence.

Tuesday's report makes "seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during an armed conflict."

They are listed below:

1. Stop shelling immediately

"While the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to represent a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance."

"Recommendation 1: The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation. This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP."

2. Maintain safety systems

"Maintaining all safety systems for the ZNPP in normal operation and the physical protection system operational is a result of the efforts made by the operating personnel. However, these efforts are being taken under very challenging circumstances with military personnel and equipment as well as representatives of Rosatom being present on the site."

"Recommendation 2: The IAEA recommends that the physical protection system should be operated as designed and licensed, and that the continued functioning of safety and security systems and operability of the systems and equipment at ZNPP be ensured. This requires the removal of vehicles from areas that could interfere with the operation of safety and security systems and equipment."

3. Staff conditions

"Ukrainian staff operating the plant under Russian military occupation are under constant high stress and pressure, especially with the limited staff available. This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety. A sufficient number of operating staff must be able to carry out their important duties without threats or pressure undermining not only their own safety but also that of the facility itself, and any support required to ensure the health of the staff and their families must be provided."

"Recommendation 3: The IAEA recommends that an appropriate work environment, including family support, for operating staff should be re-established. Furthermore, as the operator has the prime responsibility for nuclear safety and security, it should be able to fulfil its mission with clear lines of responsibilities and authorities."