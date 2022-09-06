WORLD
3 MIN READ
IAEA calls for 'security' zone at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency says the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant is unjustifiable, urges the immediate establishment of a security protection zone.
IAEA calls for 'security' zone at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and a 14-person team were sent to the plant last week by the UN to assess the situation. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 6, 2022

The International Atomic Energy Agency has called for the establishment of a security zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia and the site of recent shelling.

"The current situation is untenable," the UN atomic watchdog said in a report on Tuesday after it sent a team to the plant last week.

The occupation of the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster as both sides trade blame for shelling the site.

"There is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means," the IAEA said.

"This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone," it added in its report.

"The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities," it said.

READ MORE: Ukraine nuclear plant operator flags radioactive risk amid new shelling

RECOMMENDED

UN assessment 

The UN agency sent a 14-person team to the site last week, including Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, to assess the situation at the plant.

At least two members of the team were to remain there on a permanent basis to ensure the facility's safety.

Russian troops seized control of the site in early March and there have been repeated attacks in the vicinity.

Both Moscow and Kiev have denied responsibility.

The IAEA said Saturday the plant had been disconnected from its last remaining main power line to the grid and was relying on a reserve line.

READ MORE:IAEA team reaches Zaporizhzhia on a 'mission to prevent nuclear accident'

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela