Turkish-Greek relations are once again experiencing a downturn due to Athens’ repeated hostile and provocative moves. The so-called ‘dogfights’ over the Aegean Sea have been somewhat customary between Turkish and Greek fighter pilots for years but there is a visible uptick in Greek violations of Turkish airspace since last year.

The Greek hostilities have now begun to cross dangerous margins – the latest incident of Greece locking radar on Turkish F-16s, which were performing their duties as part of a NATO mission, acts as a strong indicator of Athen's growing recklessness.

To cap it off, on August 23, Turkish F-16s undertaking a mission in international airspace were harassed by Greece's Russian-made S-300 air defence systems stationed in Crete. The Turkish Defence Ministry is reportedly in the process of providing the radar logs of the harassment to NATO’s Secretary-General and the defence ministries of the alliance.

Although the harassment constitutes a clear ‘hostile act’ against Türkiye based on NATO’s rules of engagement, it is not as clear whether NATO will find Greece guilty and duly condemn the act. At a time when NATO’s solidarity is crucial, given the alliance’s desired expansion with the inclusion of Sweden and Finland and the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO is not likely to pin the blame on Greece or at least to augment the escalation by taking a stance.

What happened after a naval incident between Turkish and French vessels in the Mediterranean Sea on June 10, 2020, and the aftermath within the context of the war in Libya is quite illustrative. Paris accused the Turkish navy of a ‘hostile act’ against the French frigate Courbet, which was allegedly illuminated by the targeting radar of a Turkish warship.

Ankara responded by providing relevant footage and data on the incident via a presentation by the Turkish ambassador to the French Senate as well as to NATO, which demonstrated that it was actually the French frigate that engaged in a provocative act against the Turkish vessel. However, after a probe into the incident, NATO decided to keep the findings of the investigation confidential by deeming them too sensitive to discuss in public.

Therefore, keeping NATO solidarity intact and de-escalating between two allies by avoiding a definitive stance prevailed over establishing the truth. As NATO’s harmony and solidarity in its south-eastern flank are arguably more important in the context of the war in Ukraine, it would be no surprise if NATO looks the other way this time, too.

Here lies the very structural and fundamental asymmetry between the instruments of Türkiye and its NATO allies at their disposal in cases of conflict or standoff. Whilst the Turkish side of the story is rarely included in the mainstream international media coverage of these specific incidents, ‘the other side’s’ version of the story becomes the dominant or even the only narrative, disproportionately shaping international public opinion in a certain direction.

Because of this ‘natural barrier’ Türkiye in its scramble for making its case, Ankara can only get its message through NATO’s relevant bodies. Whereas Türkiye’s narrative is heard only within a closed circuit at an elite and institutional level, the competing narratives are easily publicised and widely disseminated, creating an overly favourable public perception of the ‘anti-Türkiye’ narrative. This Achilles heel of Türkiye is one of the main reasons for the reckless and escalatory behaviour of its NATO allies in cases of confrontation.

Greece’s latest hostile acts towards Türkiye are motivated by a mixture of the mentioned Achilles heel of Türkiye and the specific context of the war in Ukraine. A closer look at Athens’ Türkiye-related activities, especially since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, would reveal the former’s strategic goal: overshadowing Ankara’s rising profile and improved image in the West within the context of the war in Ukraine and denying it the ability to reap the diplomatic fruits.

By ramping up its provocative moves to the extent of locking on its ally’s jets, Athens is yearning for a knee-jerk reaction from Turkish military personnel who are at the line of contact with the Greek military assets. Such a reaction from the Turkish military, or even an accident, would be a boon for Athens to evoke the image of an aggressor for Türkiye in the West, but not just a ‘random aggressor’, a specifically ‘Russia-like aggressor’.