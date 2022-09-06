In the past few days, the internet was rife with speculation that fast-melting glaciers have caused the recent deluge in Pakistan.

One-third of the South Asian country of more than 220 million people is under water as massive flooding submerged hundreds of villages and towns, displacing millions and killing more than 1,200 people.

Contrary to the theory of melting glaciers, the devastation has been brought by prolonged monsoon downpours, which occur annually in the subcontinent region that includes India, experts say.

However, the volume of rainfall this year was something people had not seen in a lifetime, raising concerns about the worsening impact of climate crisis.

“These floods were mostly the result of southbound rains,” says Dr Shafqat Munir, a research fellow at Islamabad-based think tank, Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

“To be very clear, the glaciers had nothing to do with the recent floods,” he tells TRT World.

Pinpointing the exact cause for the unprecedented floods is of utmost importance as Islamabad and the international community focus on preparing a contingency plan to battle such a natural disaster in the future.

Screaming headlines such as ‘Pakistan’s melting glaciers are erupting and worsening floods’ can undermine efforts and investments needed to battle the ravages of climate change.

Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, environment experts count it among the most vulnerable to the fallout of rising sea levels and rapidly shifting weather patterns.

Glacial lake threat still real

Much to the disbelief of residents in Swat and Gilgit-Baltistan, the tourist hotspots in Pakistan’s north, water tributaries overflowed, dragging human-sized boulders down the hills, washing away markets and homes.

“What happened in Swat and Gilgit was a cloudburst. If the floods were caused by melting glaciers then the downstream dams would have filled with water. That didn’t happen,” says Munir.

Mangla Dam built on the Jhelum River, which collects water from the melting snows of the Karakoram and Himalayan mountain ranges, still hasn’t been completely filled, he says.