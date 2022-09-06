Europe will face "serious problems" this winter, but Türkiye does not have such issues, Türkiye's president has said.

Speaking on Tuesday in Ankara before embarking on a three-day Balkan tour, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "Europe reaps what it sows," adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts to European sanctions in a similar manner.

"Europe's attitude towards Mr Putin, its sanctions, brought Mr Putin – willingly or not – to the point of saying: 'If you do this, I will do that.'"

"He is using all his means and weapons. Natural gas, unfortunately, is one of them," Erdogan said.

Gas prices surged after the Russian energy company Gazprom announced that natural gas shipments from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe have been halted indefinitely.

Gazprom shut down the pipeline between August 31 and September 2 for repairs, and supplies were scheduled to resume after September 2, but the company announced the pipeline would remain closed.

Balkan tour commences

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Erdogan said that Ankara pursues policies in the Balkans that support its stability and development, as well as its integration process into Euro-Atlantic structures.

After Bosnia and Herzegovina, he will visit Serbia and Croatia.