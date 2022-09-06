Recent comments against Türkiye by the Czech Republic and other EU institutions “do not have any meaning or value,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The strong rebuke came on Tuesday after the Czech Republic, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, criticised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s warnings to Greece over its increasingly hostile and aggressive actions against Türkiye.

“The EU’s unquestioning support to Greece on the Aegean and Mediterranean disputes on the pretext of ‘membership solidarity’ is contrary to both the EU acquis and international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.

He said such a “pampering attitude towards Greece encourages deadlock instead of solution and supports Greece in its pursuit of maximalist demands.”

'Violations, harassments, threats'