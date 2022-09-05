WORLD
2 MIN READ
IED blast kills, wounds dozens of civilians in Burkina Faso
A vehicle heading to the nation's capital hit an improvised explosive device, killing at least 35 people and wounding another 37, the military government said.
IED blast kills, wounds dozens of civilians in Burkina Faso
"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," Burkina Faso's military government said in a statement (File photo) . / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 5, 2022

At least 35 civilians have been killed and 37 others wounded in northern Burkina Faso.

The deaths occured when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim military government said in a statement on Monday.

"One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians," the statement said.

The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital Ouagadougou hit the IED between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, an area where militants have escalated attacks on villages, police and military outposts since 2015.

"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," the military government said in a statement.

READ MORE:Deadly IEDs target soldiers in northern Burkina Faso

RECOMMENDED

Growing violence

Insecurity has risen across West Africa's Sahel over the past decade as groups with links to al Qaeda and Daesh have gained ground, killing thousands and displacing over a million people despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeepers.

Frustrations about spiralling attacks spurred a military coup against Burkina Faso's ex-president Roch Kabore in January.

But levels of violence have remained high.

Nearly one in 10 people in Burkina Faso has been displaced by conflict and severe food insecurity has almost doubled compared to 2021 as fields and livestock are abandoned, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

READ MORE:Burkina Faso army admits to killing civilians during strike

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela