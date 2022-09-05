At least 35 civilians have been killed and 37 others wounded in northern Burkina Faso.

The deaths occured when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED), the interim military government said in a statement on Monday.

"One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians," the statement said.

The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital Ouagadougou hit the IED between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, an area where militants have escalated attacks on villages, police and military outposts since 2015.

"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," the military government said in a statement.

