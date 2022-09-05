Pakistani authorities have been struggling to prevent the country's biggest lake bursting its banks and overrunning nearby towns after unprecedented flooding, while the disaster management agency has added further 24 fatalities to its death toll.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency said on Monday.

The floods have followed record-breaking summer temperatures and the government and the United Nations have both blamed climate change for the extreme weather and the devastation it has brought.

Authorities on Sunday breached Pakistan's largest freshwater lake, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes in the hope of draining enough water to stop the lake bursting its banks and swamping more densely populated areas.

But water levels in the lake, to the west of the Indus river in the southern province of Sindh, remain dangerously high.

"The water level at Manchar lake has not come down," Jam Khan Shoro, the provincial minister for irrigation said. He declined to say if another attempt to drain water from the lake would be made.

International aid pours in

The floods have led to a growing humanitarian crisis, with officials especially concerned about the wellbeing of pregnant women and young mothers.