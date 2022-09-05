The OPEC+ has agreed to cut production for the first time in more than a year as it seeks to lift prices that have tumbled due to recession fears.

While analysts had expected another modest increase at Monday's ministerial meeting, OPEC+ said in a statement that it decided to reduce output by 100,000 barrels per day in October, returning to the production level of August.

The group also left the door open to holding talks prior to its next scheduled meeting on October 5 "to address market developments, if necessary".

OPEC+, a 23-nation coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, had agreed to huge cuts in output in 2020 when the Covid pandemic sent oil prices crashing, but it began to increase production modestly again last year as the market improved.

Oil prices soared to almost $140 a barrel in March after Russia began its offensive in Ukraine.

But they have since receded below $100 per barrel amid recession fears, Covid lockdowns in major consumer China, and Iran nuclear talks that could bring Iranian crude back into the market.

'Supporting the stability of the market'