Russian diaspora in Germany rally against sanctions on Moscow
Thousands of protesters take to the streets carrying Russian flags or banners with the letters NATO, the trans-Atlantic military alliance, crossed out with a red line.
Germany is home to some 3 million people of Russian ethnic background. Though Germany's Russian diaspora is vast, there have been relatively few pro-Putin rallies since the start of the war. / AP
Ezgi Toper
September 5, 2022

Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters have marched in the western city of Cologne to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow attacked its neighbour earlier this year.

Sunday's rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by a few dozen counter-protesters who had also gathered in Cologne to express support for Ukraine.

"Germany is in chaos," said Elena Kolbasnikova, an organiser, repeating President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Russia's military operation protects Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

"How will we survive this winter?"

Collection donations for Russia

Many of Sunday's protesters held Russian flags or banners with the letters NATO, the trans-Atlantic military alliance, crossed out with a red line.

Footage from the scene showed police detaining at least one protester.

Organisers collected donations for Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

One German speaker, a baker, said high gas prices would leave him without a job by the end of the year, blaming Germany for refusing to open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was confident Germany had sufficient gas to get through the winter. Russian media have disputed this, saying western Europe will freeze this winter without Russian gas.

SOURCE:Reuters
