Israel claims Al Jazeera reporter likely killed mistakenly by soldier
Following investigations, Israeli army says there is "high possibility" that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by "wrong fire" from its soldiers shooting at Palestinians during a military raid in occupied West Bank.
Palestinian-American, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 5, 2022

The Israeli army has claimed that Al Jazeera's late veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by "wrong" gunfire from an Israeli soldier.

In a statement on Monday, it said that after a series of investigations conducted by a specialised professional team, it had not been possible to determine for sure who was responsible for Abu Akleh's killing.

However, it noted a "high possibility" that she was killed by "wrong fire" from soldiers shooting at Palestinian protesters.

The army went on to claim that the possibility of Abu Akleh being killed by a Palestinian gunman remained on the table.

On May 11, Abu Akleh, 51, was covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead. 

Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by Israeli forces.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) found that the shots that killed Abu Akleh were fired from the Israeli side.

“All information we have gathered... is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli Security Forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians, as initially claimed by Israeli authorities,” the OHCHR said in a statement on June 24.

A forensic analysis conducted by independent, third-party examiners and overseen by the US Security Coordinator (USSC) concluded that there was no "definitive conclusion" on the origin of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh, but said that the gunfire from the Israeli position was "likely responsible" for her death.

