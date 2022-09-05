As a child, Liz Truss had marched in demonstrations against Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

As an adult, she came to admire Britain’s first female leader — and now she is about to enter No. 10 Downing Street with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the UK.

Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary, was named winner Monday in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the country's prime minister.

The party said Truss won the votes of around 57 percent of Conservative members, compared with about 43 percent for ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

Truss, 47, will become Britain's third female prime minister, after Thatcher, who governed from 1979 to 1990, and Theresa May, who held office from 2016 to 2019.

Conservative Party members have embraced Truss’ vows to slash taxes and red tape and keep up Britain’s staunch support for Ukraine.

But to critics, Truss is an inflexible ideologue whose right-wing policies won’t help Britain weather the economic turmoil set off by the pandemic, Brexit and Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Rise to Britain’s top diplomat

Born in Oxford in 1975, Mary Elizabeth Truss is the daughter of a math professor and a nurse. In a 2018 speech, she said she began developing her own political views early, “arguing against my socialist parents in our left-wing household.”

Truss went to Oxford University, where she studied philosophy, politics and economics — the degree of choice for many aspiring politicians — and was president of the university branch of the Liberal Democratic Party.

She served as a local councilor in London and ran unsuccessfully for Parliament twice before being elected to represent the eastern England seat of Southwest Norfolk in 2010.

Truss got her first Cabinet job as food and environment secretary in 2014, making her biggest impression with a much-mocked speech in which she thundered that it was “a disgrace” that Britain imports two-thirds of its cheese.