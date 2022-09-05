A 23-year-old Indian cricketer, Arshdeep Singh, is subject to brutal online hate for dropping a catch in a nerve-wracking cricket match against Pakistan on September 4. He’s facing abuse for paving the way for Pakistan to clinch victory in 2022 Asia Cup’s Super 4 round against India in Dubai.

It was the second meeting between the two Asian rivals in the tournament and tensions were running high.

India had earlier returned the favour from its last year’s defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the World T20 game at the same venue as it got better of its nerves to snatch a final over win in their first meeting on August 28.

So, this game became a celebrated event, with media build-up and hype created on both sides of the border, as it was being played in the important Super 4 stage, where the two top teams at the end of the round would proceed to the final.

Far from being a one-sided affair, the game had its fair share of turns and twists, with the most noticeable one coming in the 18th over, when Singh dropped a sitter by Asif Ali, giving the Pakistani batter a reprieve at a crucial juncture.

Ali would then go on to lay the foundation for a Pakistani victory.

The dropped catch shook the Indian crowds, and the post-match saw Singh getting a lot of flak, where he belonging to the Sikh faith became a target of hate. ‘Khalistani’ started to trend on Twitter.

The reference comes from a violent secessionist struggle that peaked in the 1980s in India, where Sikhs led a movement to carve out a separate, sovereign homeland for the people of their faith in the Indian state of Punjab.

It was implied through the ‘Khalistani’ hashtag that Singh, being a Sikh, dropped the catch on purpose so that India would lose the match to its rival, Pakistan.

“Be it any player, and not just Arshdeep, he would have faced similar backlash on dropping the catch,” says Prakhar Gupta, 20, student of law and an avid cricket fan.

But he is quick to add that this isn’t how one should look at the sport. “Arshdeep was the third most economical bowler, and even after dropping the catch, Arshdeep took Pakistan to almost the last ball. It was a good comeback by him,” he says.

“I would be very brutally honest, those who post such hateful comments don’t deserve such cricketers. Such people are not here for the sport. In the dugout, I’m sure they wouldn’t have talked about it. Cricketers don’t pay attention to it and true sport fans shouldn’t either.”

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and others did come forward to show their support to the young bowler.

Shriya Roy, 26, multimedia journalist covering sports and gender, says, “Cricket is a game of little margins, and yes while the margin for error is less it can happen to anyone.”

“But we have to be honest, even as fans, to admit that post the BJP government coming to power, and especially since 2016, cricket in India has ceased to be just a game of sport. And things have only turned worse after 2019.”

Roy tells TRT World that India-Pakistan matches have always been exciting and emotional, with both teams faced with a lot of pressure on and off the field.

“But to imagine that in a World Cup semi-final match in 2011, the prime ministers of both the countries sat together to watch it in the stadium, to a Virat Kohli being trolled relentlessly for sharing a hug with Pakistan players in World T20 last year, we have to admit that it is far from the sports now,” she says.

Roy blames the Indian cricket board and its “very right-wing representation” for not helping the cause.

“We saw what happened with Shami last year, and the moment that catch was dropped we all knew young Arshdeep Singh would be facing the same hatred,” she says.