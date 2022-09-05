With several groundbreaking investigations that revealed details of Israeli authorities' use of surveillance to police and control Palestinians, one could only imagine the constant state of anxiety and increased feelings of alienation among them.

For years, Palestinians have been subjected to multiple layers of surveillance to restrict freedom of expression, suppress Palestinian voices and discourage their autonomy.

But this time around, Israeli surveillance capabilities have moved up a notch, and Google, as well as Amazon, have become enablers of it.

In fact, the tech giants are helping on a grand scale.

Project Nimbus

A $1.2bn deal of cloud computing system, Google Cloud Platform, built by Google and Amazon, helps provide the Israeli government and its military with advanced artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools.

The contract, signed in May 2021, increases the country's use of digital surveillance in occupied Palestinian territories.

Nimbus training documents mention that the new cloud would give Israel capabilities for face detection, automated image categorization, object tracking, and even sentiment analysis, which purports to evaluate the emotional content of pictures, speech, and writing.

AutoML, a Google AI tool offered through Nimbus, accelerates the process of developing a model specifically matched to a customer's needs using that customer's own data and designs.

Israel could use AutoML to use Google's computational power to train new models with its own government data for just about any purpose.

The Intercept examined a Nimbus webinar in which a Q&A session that followed a presentation provided an example of the potential usage and abuse of AutoML.

The Google Cloud developers on the call said it would be possible to process data through Nimbus to determine if someone is lying.

Imagine a world where AI is used to decide whether or not to arrest you.

And wait, there is more.

The contract ensures continuity of service even if the tech giants come under pressure to boycott the country.