Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has released a new book, titled Türkiye's Central Role in Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Stability.

The book, released on Monday, details Türkiye's central, multifaceted and stabilising role in achieving peace and ending conflicts in the region.

The five-part book, published both in Turkish and Russian, includes Türkiye's initiatives to establish peace and tranquility thanks to its entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy.

In the first part of the book, Türkiye's attempts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war through diplomatic means are explained.

The second part focuses on Ankara's mediation role between the two countries to find a solution to the global food crisis by signing a historic deal in Istanbul on July 22.

In the third part, where Ankara's struggle against terrorist organisations is explained, efforts to ensure peace in Syria and prevent terror groups from posing a threat to countries in the region are also stressed.

