Türkiye releases book on its role in strengthening regional stability
Türkiye’s Communications Directorate unveils a five-part book detailing Ankara's stabilising role in achieving peace and ending conflicts in the region such as the Russia-Ukraine war.
The book, published both in Turkish and Russian, includes Türkiye's initiatives to establish peace and tranquility thanks to its entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy.
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 5, 2022

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has released a new book, titled Türkiye's Central Role in Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Stability.

The book, released on Monday, details Türkiye's central, multifaceted and stabilising role in achieving peace and ending conflicts in the region.

The five-part book, published both in Turkish and Russian, includes Türkiye's initiatives to establish peace and tranquility thanks to its entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy.

In the first part of the book, Türkiye's attempts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war through diplomatic means are explained.

The second part focuses on Ankara's mediation role between the two countries to find a solution to the global food crisis by signing a historic deal in Istanbul on July 22.

In the third part, where Ankara's struggle against terrorist organisations is explained, efforts to ensure peace in Syria and prevent terror groups from posing a threat to countries in the region are also stressed.

Regional co-operation

Türkiye's role in reducing bilateral and multilateral tensions in international relations is explained in the fourth part.

The fourth part focuses on the country's success in maintaining an environment of non-conflict with neighbouring countries while protecting its rights based on international law and equity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In the last part of the book, Türkiye's multifaceted contribution to regional co-operation processes and its attempts to normalise relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are discussed.

"Türkiye, which is an effective power in its region, will continue its efforts to become a global actor on the path of peace and stability under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will continue to do its part as a stabilising power," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

SOURCE:AA
