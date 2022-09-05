The world of intelligence gathering and surveillance can be a difficult and murky one to navigate, since it operates largely in the shadows. Sometimes, however, its activities come to light and reveal how unethically powerful agents and coercive institutions can behave.

A perfect example of this has recently re-emerged in the media, and involves the well-known case of three British schoolgirls from Bethnal Green in London who reportedly ran away to Syria in 2015 to join the Daesh and become the so-called ‘Jihadi Brides’.

Two of the girls—Kadiza Sultana (16) and Amira Abase (15)—were reportedly killed in anti-Daesh airstrikes in 2016 and 2018/19, respectively. The sole survivor, Shamima Begum (aged 15 at the time), is currently in a refugee camp in North-East Syria and unable to return to the UK because the government stripped her of her citizenship, making her stateless.

Within a month of the girls arriving in Daesh-held territory in Syria, it emerged that they had been trafficked. The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, told the A Haber broadcaster that the trafficker was “someone who works for the intelligence service of a country that is part of the [anti-Daesh] coalition”. Cavusoglu would not name the country in question but Turkish media soon revealed that the agency in question was the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS), and that the trafficker was a man named Mohammed al-Rashed.

Al-Rashed was soon found and detained in February 2015 by Turkish authorities. He had been responsible for trafficking multiple people, including children, to Daesh and using them as bait to collect information on the group’s hideouts and locations which he was then sharing with his handlers in the Canadian embassy in Jordan.

Within 48 hours, media outlets in the West had picked up the story of al-Rashed’s arrest, but the commentary was filled with the doubts and scepticism of ‘expert’ commentators, who downplayed the seriousness of the revelations on the grounds that the source was Ankara.

Jonathan Paris of the right-wing think-tank ‘The Hudson Institute’, for instance, told Canadian CTV News he was sceptical of the reports because they reflected Türkiye’s desire “to spread the blame or at least shift the blame that’s been coming towards them for not having been more cooperative [in the anti-Daesh struggle]”.

Professor Stephen Van Evera from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was far less restrained. “The notion of any Canadian tie is ridiculous,” he told CTV News. “The real people responsible for all this trafficking are the Turks”.

Not only is this sort of analysis shortsighted and ideologically pre-determined but it reflects a historically precedented anti-Muslim hatred, anti-Turkishness that permeates the corridors of power across several western capitals, and is reflected in western media coverage, including countless op-eds, magazine columns and news broadcasts.

This perhaps explains why the Turkish government was also keen to push back against the sustained accusations levelled at it.

“This incident should be a message to those always blaming Türkiye on the debate on the flow of foreign terrorist fighters,” an official statement released by the Turkish government and cited in the Daily Sabah read. “It is a problem more complicated than a mere border security issue”.

With al-Rashed in Turkish custody, the Canadians, seemingly concerned that their role in the trafficking plot would be exposed, decided to come clean in a meeting with the Head of UK Counterterrorism Police, Commander Richard Walton.