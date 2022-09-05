Two Russian staff members have been killed after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The RIA Novosti news agency on Monday said the explosion went off when a Russian diplomat came out to people waiting outside to call out the names of candidates for visas.

Citing Moscow's Foreign Ministry, the agency later reported that two members of the embassy staff were killed.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said at least one civilian was killed and that 10 others were wounded.

He said a suicide attacker tried to detonate a bomb in the crowd, but was identified by security forces who shot him. It was not immediately clear if he was able to detonate the explosives.

Investigation launched

Zadran said an investigation was under way, and that the area was blocked off by police.