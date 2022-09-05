At least eight people have been in an earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan and the toll could rise, according to an official quoted by the state news agency.

"Sunday night's earthquake has caused financial and human losses in Kunar province," Mawlavi Najibullah Hanif, Director of Information and Culture of Kunar and Governor's Spokesman, told Bakhtar News Agency on Monday, adding the number of casualties could increase.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 near the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in the early hours of Monday morning.

The latest quake was felt in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar, and in the capital Kabul.

"We are collecting information from other areas regarding casualties and damages," deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim told AFP.

