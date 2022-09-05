Israel has delayed until next month new rules on visas for the occupied West Bank and dropped at least two controversial aspects relating to relationships, a day before the measures were due to be implemented.

The planned rules had stipulated that foreign passport holders notify Israeli authorities within 30 days of starting a relationship with someone holding residency in the occupied West Bank.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli Defence Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, on Sunday published a revised text which removed the paragraph demanding they be emailed about new relationships.

The original text had also said foreign spouses of Palestinians would initially be granted three or six-month permits, with most then required to leave the occupied West Bank for six months before obtaining a new permit.

The requirement to remain outside the West Bank for six months does not appear in the draft published on Sunday.

'Preventing families living together'

But Israeli rights group HaMoked alleged that the amended text would still cause major dislocations in family lives.

"They have removed some of the most outrageous elements," said executive director Jessica Montell.