WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Sudan floods rises to over 100
The number of people killed by floods and heavy rains reaches at least 112 in Sudan as its wet season continues to wreck property, infrastructure and crops.
Death toll from Sudan floods rises to over 100
The UN, citing government figures, said a week ago that the floods have so far affected 226,000 people across Sudan. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 4, 2022

More than 100 people have been killed and tens of thousands of homes destroyed by flooding caused by torrential rain since Sudan's wet season began in May.

"The number of people killed by floods and heavy rains has reached 112," said spokesman for Sudan's National Council for Civil Defence Abdel Jalil Abdelreheem on Sunday.

"A total of 34,944 houses were completely destroyed while 49,060 were partially damaged," Abdelreheem said, adding that around 115 people had been injured.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking property, infrastructure and crops.

Last month, Sudan declared a state of emergency due to floods in six states. The authorities had previously given a figure of 79 dead from flooding so far this wet season.

READ MORE:Sudan floods kill dozens, thousands affected

RECOMMENDED

Deepening political unrest

The crisis comes as Sudan reels from deepening political unrest and a spiralling economic crisis exacerbated by last year's military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

The United Nations, citing government figures, said a week ago that the floods have so far affected 226,000 people across Sudan.

The eastern states of Gedaref and Kassala, North and South Kordofan state, River Nile state and the Darfur region were among the most badly affected, according to the UN children's agency, UNICEF.

The UN also warned that flooding this year could affect up to 460,000 people — far higher than the average 388,600 people affected annually between 2017 and 2021.

READ MORE:Fresh tribal clashes in southern Sudan turn deadly

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal