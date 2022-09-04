Greece violated Türkiye’s airspace and territorial waters 1,123 times in the first eight months of 2022, according to Turkish National Defence Ministry sources.

On Sunday, the sources pointed out to Anadolu Agency that Greece had carried out 1,616 violations of Turkish airspace and territorial waters in 2021.

Trying to escalate tensions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek armed forces harassed Turkish jets by putting radar locks for 3,372 seconds in 14 separate incidents since August 15 this year.

On September 1, Greece harassed a maritime patrol aircraft that was performing the "NATO Sea Guard Operation" mission over the south of Rhodes.

The sources further stated that Türkiye retaliated the harassment and violations as part of reciprocity principles, and described Greece's excuses for these violations such as "not notifying the flight plan when entering the Athens FIR (flight information region)" as contrary to international law.

Calls to reduce tension