Chileans have voted to approve or reject a progressive new constitution that would replace its current market-friendly text dating back to the Augusto Pinochet rule.

While nearly 80 percent of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in late 2020, polls show public support for the new text has dropped ahead of Sunday's vote amid fear of certain proposals and controversies surrounding the constituents elected to draft it.

The new text is the result of an agreement reached to quell violent protests against inequality in 2019 and focuses on social rights, the environment, gender equality and indigenous rights.

The number of voters planning to vote "no" on the new text first surpassed the "yes" vote in April and has kept a varying lead.

The latest polls before a two-week blackout showed the "no" vote ahead with 47 percent compared with 38 percent for "yes" and 17 percent undecided.

But unlike previous elections, this vote is mandatory, adding another layer of uncertainty, according to experts.

"That's probably the biggest uncertainty. A lot of people like to extrapolate results from polls," professor of political science at Diego Portales University Rossana Castiglioni said, noting that only 43 percent of the population turned out to elect constituents to draft the new text.

"But the truth is we know relatively little from this 50 percent, from this half of the population that abstains from electoral processes."

'Moving forward with democracy'