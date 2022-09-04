Cities in eastern China have suspended ferry services and suspended classes as they brace for the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor, a strong storm that is expected to also affect neighbouring Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

Shanghai on Sunday suspended ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas.

The eastern business hub of Wenzhou also ordered all classes suspended on Monday.

Typhoon Hinnamnor is the strongest global storm of 2022, and is forecast to move gradually northward into the East China Sea.

Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan’s Okinawa. The storm is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding.

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometres (109 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

