The UN's Western Sahara envoy Staffan de Mistura has reportedly met with representatives of the Polisario independence movement in Tindouf, Algeria as part of a regional tour.

De Mistura met at a refugee camp with Khatri Addouh, the Polisario's chief negotiator, and Omar Sidi Mohamed, the group's permanent representative to the United Nations, the AFP news agency, citing sources.

The Polisario movement was "committed to a just peace, just as it was committed to defending... the right of the Sahrawi people to obtain their legitimate aim for auto-determination and independence," said Sidi Mohamed after the talks.

The movement was ready to cooperate with the UN and its emissary to reach "a peaceful, just and lasting solution", he added.

The camp is located in Tindouf, where the Polisario Front is based in far southwestern Algeria near the borders with Morocco and Western Sahara.

Announcing the visit on Friday, a UN spokesperson said de Mistura was "looking forward to deepening consultations with all parties concerned on the prospect of constructively advancing the political process in Western Sahara".

The Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants an independent state in Western Sahara, a vast stretch of mineral-rich desert that Morocco sees as a sovereign part of its own territory.

Rabat controls 80 percent of Western Sahara while the rest is run by the Polisario Front.

Talks with Polisario leader

The Italian-Swedish diplomat also met a group of youth and women, according to news agency SPS.