Argentine health officials have said that four people in a clinic in northwestern Tucuman province died of Legionnaires' disease, a relatively rare bacterial infection of the lungs.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters on Saturday that Legionnaires' had been identified as the underlying cause of double pneumonia in the four, who had suffered high fevers, body aches and trouble breathing.

The deaths, all since Monday, occurred in a single clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman.

The latest, on Saturday morning, was that of a 48-year-old man with underlying health problems. A 70-year-old woman who had undergone surgery in the clinic was also a victim.

Seven other symptomatic cases have been identified, all from the same establishment and nearly all involving clinic personnel, provincial officials said.

Of those seven, "four remain hospitalised, three of them under respiratory assistance, and three are under home surveillance, with less complicated clinical symptoms," said provincial health minister Luis Medina Ruiz on Saturday.

'Toxic and environmental causes'