Three women among the 49 Ivorian soldiers held since July in Mali accused of being mercenaries in an ongoing dispute between the two countries have been released.

"I give you the good news: As a humanitarian gesture, Mali has released the three women from the contingent of 49 Ivorian soldiers", a Malian diplomat told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity on Saturday.

A Togolese diplomat also confirmed the news of the three soldiers' release.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe has been acting as a mediator in the dispute, which has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Mali and its West African neighbour.

The soldiers were arrested after their arrival at Bamako airport on July 10.

Ivory Coast says they were unfairly detained after being sent to provide backup for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA. They say their role within the mission was "well-known to the Malian authorities".

Mali's government however says they were detained after landing on a special flight without supporting documents and has described them as mercenaries.

A day after the detention of the troops, MINUSMA spokesperson Olivier Salgado backed Ivory Coast's position, but the peacekeeping mission subsequently acknowledged there had been "dysfunctions" in deploying the Ivorian troops.

The authorities in Mali subsequently expelled Salgado from the country for having published "unacceptable information" on the affair.