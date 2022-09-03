TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan warns Greece of ‘heavy price’, tells it not to forget history
President Erdogan cautions Athens against going too far and says Türkiye will do what is necessary when the time comes.
Erdogan warns Greece of ‘heavy price’, tells it not to forget history
In his message, Erdogan mentions Izmir, a province on Türkiye's western Aegean Sea coast that the Turkish army liberated from Greek occupation in 1922 during its War of Independence. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
September 3, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece that it will have to pay a heavy price if it goes "too far", a remark that comes at a time when tensions are running high over what Ankara describes as provocations by Athens.

"Greece, look at history, go back in time; if you go too far, the price will be heavy. We have one thing to say to Greece: Remember Izmir," Erdogan said at Teknofest, Türkiye's largest technology event, on Saturday.

Izmir is a province on Türkiye's western Aegean Sea coast that the Turkish army liberated from Greek occupation in 1922 during its War of Independence.

Speaking at the event in Samsun province on the Black Sea coast, Erdogan added that Athens' "occupation" of Aegean Sea islands "is not our concern". "When the time comes, we will do what is necessary," he said.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by neighbour Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

READ MORE:Erdogan: NATO strong with Türkiye, Greece has no value in alliance

Tensions running high

Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on August 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defence system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

RECOMMENDED

Greek military officials have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as “hostile” in the NATO Rules of Engagement.

Since the beginning of 2022, Greek warplanes have violated Turkish airspace 256 times and harassed Turkish jets 158 times. Greek coast guard boats also violated Turkish territorial waters 33 times.

A deleted tweet earlier this week on the occasion of Türkiye's 100th Victory Day added to the tensions.

NATO’s land command, LANDCOM, shared on Tuesday a post to mark the special day that commemorates the resounding defeat of the occupying Greek armies at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

LANDCOM deleted it after Greece lodged a complaint with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

LANDCOM tweeted on Thursday a new post to congratulate Türkiye on the occasion of the Victory Day, saying: "We are thankful to have Türkiye as our host nation."

Türkiye criticised NATO for deleting the tweet, calling it "unacceptable" and saying that the alliance "has greatly discredited its corporate identity and prestige" by deleting the tweet upon a "baseless request" by Greece.

READ MORE:Greek state built on 'anti-Türkiye rhetoric' with 'sense of entitlement'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal