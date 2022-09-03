Militia members from Ethiopia's second largest ethnic group have killed dozens of people and torched and looted homes in an attack on a town in the country's Oromia region, survivors told AFP.

The attack took place early Monday in Agamsa in Oromia, Ethiopia's largest and most densely populated region which is regularly rocked by clashes between the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.

"The attackers attacked... from three directions using gunfire and continued their attacks until around 2:00 pm," a survivor, who fled Agamsa told AFP.

"They killed around 100 residents, torched many houses and shops and looted food warehouses using rickshaws, cars and motorcycles. I saw the attack with my own eyes, but managed to flee unharmed."

Another survivor said the assailants stole cattle and killed more than 100 people.

Both said the men were members of a militia based in the neighbouring Amhara region.

Regional troops left the area

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which is designated a terrorist organisation by Addis Ababa, said the Amhara Fano militia staged the attack and killed at least 62 people in Agamsa.