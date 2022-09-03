With Teknofest, the six-day mega technology event, underway until September 4 in the Black Sea province of Samsun, one man has captured headlines – and the imagination of a nation.

On Tuesday, flagship Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Technologies unveiled its latest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Bayraktar Kizilelma, to much fanfare. And the man behind it – Baykar’s chairman and CTO Selcuk Bayraktar – is the closest any tech mogul gets to receiving rockstar treatment.

“Kizilelma is [Türkiye’s] first unmanned fighter aircraft. We have been waiting for it for 20 years,” Bayraktar told TRT World while speaking of the state-of-the-art drone and what it means for the Turkish defence industry.

Possessing an aggressive manoeuvrability, it can operate in the air for five hours with a maximum speed of 900 km/hr, the drone is expected to carry 1,500 kgs of payload, with a flight range of 930 km and an operational altitude of 35,000 feet.

The company expects its maiden flight to take place in 2023.

“It was our dream from day one,” he said, revealing the symbolism behind the drone’s name (Kizilelma means ‘red apple’), the representation of a hard-to-attain goal that moves further away just when it's about to be reached.

“That was our Kizilema,” referring to the rigorous yet gratifying two-decade-long journey, one that sees Türkiye among only three countries in the world now capable of developing such advanced aerial technology.

Known for being the company to develop Türkiye’s first-ever indigenous drones, Baykar launched its inaugural drone weighing 10 kg in 2006, which flew only around three metres.

Rapid progress would follow by 2014, when a twin-engine propeller aircraft large enough to carry missiles capable of accurately hitting a target up to 8 km away and flying for almost 24 hours without refuelling – the TB2 – was developed.

At the 2019 Teknofest, Baykar showcased the Bayraktar Akinci, which is capable of conducting operations that are performed alongside combat jets.

Today, Bayraktar is synonymous with Turkish military prowess around the world, with exports making up over 80 percent of its revenue. It garnered global attention with its success in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other parts of the world, most recently in Ukraine, where Bayraktar TB2 drones became a symbol of resistance against Russian military might during the initial phase of the war.