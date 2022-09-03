WORLD
3 MIN READ
Self-described Ugandan 'prophet' arrested after caning followers
The self-described "prophet" is shown ordering his followers to the front of the church to be whipped or they had to stop attending services and lose the privilege of handling his microphone.
Self-described Ugandan 'prophet' arrested after caning followers
Kintu Dennis charged with 18 counts of trafficking in persons, assault, promoting sectarianism, say police.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 3, 2022

A self-described Ugandan "prophet" was remanded to prison after a widely shared online video showed him administering lashes to members of his church.

Kintu Dennis, 42, of the Hoima Empowerment Church International, is shown ordering his followers to the front of the church to be whipped or they had to stop attending services and lose the privilege of handling his microphone.

The video started circulating Thursday and shows followers presenting themselves before they are beaten on their backs and buttocks. Their alleged crime was incompetence and late-coming, according to church members.

The congregation watched as followers received their beatings as soft piano music played in the background.

The victims have also attracted intense criticism on social media where users castigated them for blindly following the so called prophet and being too lazy to read the Bible for themselves.

The incident sparked outrage from Ugandans who urged authorities to intervene.

RECOMMENDED

“Pastor Kintu Denis who recently appeared in a viral media clip beating believers with a magic blessed stick’ in his church in Hoima, has been arrested and charged with 18 counts of trafficking in Persons, Assault, and Promoting Sectarianism,” police wrote in a tweet.

Police searched his church and recovered three pieces of sticks suspected to have been used to beat the faithful.

The so called prophet told investigators that he was carrying out a demonstration of how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in church.

Uganda has several evangelical churches but they are unregulated and many are run by self-appointed men and women of God.

READ MORE: 'A big problem': Uganda sees spike in human sacrifice incidents

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal