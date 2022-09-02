The BBC says it has donated sales proceeds derived from a 1995 interview with Princess Diana to charity after it was found she was tricked into the bombshell expose.

A record 22.8 million people watched the "Panorama" interview, in which Diana detailed infidelity in her marriage with heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.

Retired senior judge John Dyson said in an independent report published in May that BBC journalist Martin Bashir commissioned faked bank statements then showed them to the princess' brother to persuade her to appear.

The British broadcasting giant said on Friday it had paid a total of £1.42 million ($1.64 million) to seven charities linked with the princess.

They include homeless charity Centrepoint, English National Ballet, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, The Leprosy Mission and the National AIDS Trust.

"Given the findings of Lord Dyson, we think this is the right and appropriate course of action," said the corporation.