Israeli army kills Palestinian for allegedly stabbing soldier
The Israel military said on Twitter that the incident took place near the town of Kiryat Arbaas when the alleged attacker "carried out a stabbing attack, injuring a soldier".
After the incident, clashes erupted in the area between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
September 2, 2022

The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian man for allegedly stabbing a soldier in southern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

It said that the Israeli forces shot dead the man on Friday at the Beit Einoun junction, north of Hebron city.

Soldiers then "neutralised the assailant", it added.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted witnesses as saying that the Israeli forces gunned down the Palestinian, left him lying on the ground and prevented medics and people from reaching him.

After the incident, clashes erupted in the area between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces.

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank

