A court in Myanmar has jailed a former British ambassador and her spouse for one year for violating immigration laws, sources and media say, prompting concern from rights activists at secretive trials under military rule.

The Myanmar Now news site reported the verdict on Friday by a closed-doors court inside Insein prison on the outskirts of Yangon, the commercial capital.

The sentences were confirmed to Reuters news agency by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group and a source with knowledge of the ruling, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Vicky Bowman, who runs a group promoting ethical business practices in Myanmar, and her Burmese husband Htein Lin, an artist and former political prisoner, were arrested on August 24 for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under.

Various foreigners, including US, British, Japanese and Australian citizens, have been held since the military seized power last year, arrests that human rights groups say are designed to discourage dissent and create a climate of fear.

A spokesperson for Britain's foreign office said: "We will continue to support Ms Bowman and her family until their case is resolved."

'Notorious track record'

Myanmar's military government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It has been condemned globally for its behind-closed-doors trials and tough sentences for relatively minor offences.