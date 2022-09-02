Moldova, a pro-Western state, is caught in another round of tensions with Russia. Moscow’s military presence in Transnistria, a breakaway region, which is located along much of Moldova’s eastern border with Ukraine, has become a major bone of contention.

With the explosion of the Ukraine conflict in February, Moldovans have repeatedly called on Russians to withdraw their “illegal” military presence in Transnistria, a pro-Russian enclave, which refuses to be part of the eastern European state.

On Thursday, Moldovans received a forceful response from Moscow. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that if Chisinau conducts “any kind of actions that will raise a threat to” Russian forces in Transnistria, Moscow will see it “as an attack on the Russian Federation.”

But Moldova, a former Soviet Union republic with a 2.6 million population that seeks to be part of the EU, did not back off in the face of Russian threats.

“As ever, Chisinau remains fully committed to a peaceful dialogue in the Transnistrian settlement & in calling Russia to withdraw troops stationed illegally on our territory. Any suggestion of a different approach is unfounded,” wrote Daniel Voda, a spokesperson for the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, on Twitter.

With the “peaceful dialogue”, Voda refers to efforts to bring an end to a post-Soviet conflict between Moldova and Transnistria, which has not been well-known globally until the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Following the Russian offensive, political analysts began arguing that Moscow might use its military presence in the breakaway region to open a third front from the west against Ukraine. While Russia has not launched an offensive from Transnistria up to date, in recent months tensions between Moldova and Russia have considerably increased, spreading fears of another armed conflict near Ukrainian borders.

History of tensions

The history of tensions between Russia and Moldova go back to the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, when the latter gained its independence from the communist state. But Transnistria, where Russians are the largest population, wanted to stay with the Soviets, leading to a military confrontation with Moldovan central authorities.

In 1992, both sides agreed to a ceasefire, establishing a Russian peacekeeping force in the breakaway region. Currently, Russians have around 1,500 troops, a significant military presence compared to the strength of Moldovan armed forces, which is estimated at approximately 3,000 servicemen.

Three decades after the declaration of the 1992 ceasefire, Moldovans now apparently do not want Russian forces, which are deployed there beyond peacekeeping mission territory, while Moscow insists that its military presence in Transnistria takes its mandate from international law, a point Lavrov made in his recent warning against Chisinau.