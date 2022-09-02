Messages of shock and solidarity have poured in from around the world after a man tried to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner at point-blank range.

As tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets in a mass denouncement of political violence on Friday, the Pope, the UN, United States and Latin American leaders sent messages of support.

Kirchner, 69, survived the attack outside her Buenos Aires home on Thursday after a loaded handgun aimed directly at her face at close range apparently failed to go off.

The dramatic incident was captured on video.

Police were investigating whether the attacker, arrested at the scene, had acted alone. A case of aggravated homicide has been opened.

The man in custody was identified as 35-year-old Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, a Brazilian man who has an Argentine mother.

He had previously been arrested for illegal weapons possession, according to police sources quoted by the Telam news agency.

Images from his social networks showed the man sporting a Nazi tattoo, and police told reporters they had found 100 bullets in an apartment he had been renting on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Footage of the incident shows a man pointing a handgun directly at Kirchner, who was president from 2007 to 2015 and faces corruption charges dating from that time. The gun failed to go going off.

The incident took place in Buenos Aires' upscale Recoleta neighbourhood where supporters have gathered every night since August 22, when Argentine prosecutors announced they would seek a 12-year sentence against Kirchner in an ongoing graft case and her banning from politics.

'Most serious event'