A member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Seema Patra, was taken into custody by police on Wednesday for brutally torturing her 29-year-old house help in Ranchi, the capital city of the eastern state of Jharkhand.

Sunita, the house help, was rescued on the night of August 22 after Patra’s son, Ayushman, reported her mother to the police through a friend, Vivek Basky, who happens to be a government officer.

The in-charge of Argora police station, Vinod Kumar, said Sunita was brought in an “indescribable condition”, with severe wounds, burn marks visible all over her body and missing teeth.

Ironically, Patra was at the forefront in leading the BJP’s ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ (save the daughter, educate the daughter) campaign—aimed at raising social awareness in a country where hundreds of unborn girls are killed in the womb annually. Though pre-natal sex determination is banned in India, clinics continue to operate illegally.

The party has since suspended the Patra’s membership and formed an internal committee to probe the incident.

A week before Sunita was rescued, India celebrated its 75 years of independence, where PM Modi, speaking from New Delhi’s Red Fort, gave a speech about how ‘nari shakti’ (women empowerment) would ensure the progress of India and there could not possibly be any progress in the absence of it.

The same evening, the state government of Gujarat—where Modi was the elected head for several years—released 11 men convicted of rape and murder during the 2002 communal violence that took place in the state. The released men were honoured and garlanded by supporters of the BJP, with one party official calling them “men of good values”.

“It dented the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From Red Fort he spoke about women empowerment, and on that very evening rape convicts were released,” Priyanka Chaturvedi, deputy leader of Shiv Sena and member of India’s Rajya Sabha—the upper house of the parliament—tells TRT World.

As the release of the rapists attracted increasing protests and condemnations, a video of Sunita narrating her ordeal of torture at the hands of the BJP leader Patra went viral. This raised the question of whether the prime minister is joined by the party’s rank and file on women’s rights and empowerment.

“On one hand, a BJP leader who had been active with the PM’s ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ campaign is indulged in torturing her house help, and on the other, most of BJP’s top leadership have been silent on this brutality. It does raise credibility issues when their words do not match their actions,” says Chaturvedi.

Bilkis Bano, a Muslim woman, was one of the victims who survived the men’s assault and fought the case in the courts for six years from 2002 until 2008, when justice was finally delivered. At the news of the release of the rapists, she pleaded with judicial authorities to restore her “right to live without fear and in peace”.

Deepal Trivedi, founder of Vibes of India— a multilingual multimedia news outlet— thinks the release of the rapists is “absolutely inhumane, gross and a big insult to the dignity of women”.

“These were not some accused. These were rapists convicted by higher courts. They were proven to be rapists after years of investigation. To release them is also to undermine our judiciary,” she says.

Trivedi says when PM Modi spoke about women’s safety and empowerment, she was elated. “But then, after a few hours when these rapists were released, millions of women were disillusioned about India’s promise of safety and empowerment,” she says.

The 2021 Women, Peace and Security Index— measuring the well-being of women across the world— ranks India at 148 out of 170 countries.

Question of identity

In December 2012, a rape and murder in New Delhi, known as the Nirbhaya case, shook India.