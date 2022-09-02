Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home, a top defence official has said.

"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the defence official, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Friday, adding that the ex-leader is expected to return early on Saturday.

The 73-year-old fled the island under military guard in July after a huge crowd stormed his official residence, following months of angry public protests blaming him for the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

"We have just created a new security division to protect him after his return on Saturday. The unit comprises elements from the army and police commandos."

Sri Lanka's constitution guarantees bodyguards, a vehicle and housing for former presidents.

Singapore to Thailand

Rajapaksa issued his resignation from Singapore — which declined to extend his 28-day visa — before flying onward to Bangkok, where he has been petitioning his successor to facilitate his return. Security authorities in Bangkok told him not to step out of his hotel for his own safety.

The former president had a 90-day visa to remain in Thailand, but opted to return with his wife, a bodyguard and another aide, the official said.

Rajapaksa's youngest brother, Basil, the former finance minister, met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe last month and requested protection to allow for the deposed leader's return.