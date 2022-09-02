Poland's top politician has said that the government will seek the equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis' World War 2 invasion and occupation of his country.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced on Thursday the huge claim at the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II.

"We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps," Kaczynski said during the report's presentation.

"We will turn to Germany to open negotiations on the reparations," Kaczynski said, adding it will be a "long and not an easy path" but "one day will bring success."

He insisted the move would serve "true Polish-German reconciliation" that would be based on "truth."

Poland's right-wing government argues that the country which was the war's first victim has not been fully compensated by neighbouring Germany, which is now one of its major partners within the European Union.

"Germany has never really accounted for its crimes against Poland," Kaczynski said, claiming that many Germans who committed war crimes lived in impunity in Germany after the war.

He claimed the German economy is capable of paying the bill.

