Europe's wealthiest nations face rising risks of civil unrest over the winter, including street protests and demonstrations, due to high energy prices and mounting costs of living, according to a risk consultancy firm.

Both Germany and Norway are some of the developed economies experiencing disruptions to everyday life because of labour actions, a trend already seen in the United Kingdom, Verisk Maplecroft's principal analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt told the Reuters news agency.

Verisk's latest report on its civil unrest index found more than 50 percent of the almost 200 countries covered experienced an increase in mass mobilisations risk between the second and the third quarter of 2022, the largest quantity of nations since the firm released the index in 2016.

The list of countries with the biggest projected increase in risk included Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland and the Netherlands, according to the report released on Friday.

"Over the winter, it wouldn't come as a surprise if some of the developed nations in Europe start to see more serious forms of civil unrest," Soltvedt said.

Other factors