Iran sends 'constructive' response to US offers on nuclear deal
Tehran's response, aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 accord with world powers, was sent to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, state media report.
"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," says Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 1, 2022

Iran has sent a "constructive" response to US proposals aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday.

The report said Iran's response was sent to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, who has been coordinating the negotiations.

It gave no further details.

Later on Thursday, the US said Tehran's response was not "constructive."

"We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, Borrell said on August 8 that the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.

Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.

US, Israel on Iran's programme

The nuclear deal appeared near revival in March. 

But indirect talks between Tehran and Washington then broke down over several issues.

Iran's arch-rival Israel opposes a return to the 2015 deal, which imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear weapons programme in exchange for the lifting of US, European Union and United Nations sanctions on Tehran.

US ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear programme, though Tel Aviv is believed to possess nearly 100 nuclear warheads.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in July signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity between allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran. 

But Lapid said last week that if the 2015 deal is revived, Israel will not be bound by it.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
