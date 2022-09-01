WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia warns Moldova not to threaten its troops in Transnistria region
Undermining the security of Russian soldiers in Moldova's breakaway region could spark a military confrontation with Moscow, FM Sergey Lavrov warns Chisinau.
Russia warns Moldova not to threaten its troops in Transnistria region
Russia has stationed troops in Transnistria since the early 1990s when an armed conflict saw pro-Russia rebels wrest most of the region from Moldovan control. / TRTWorld
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 1, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned Moldova that threatening the security of Russian troops in the breakaway region of Transnistria will spark a military confrontation with Moscow.

"Everyone should understand that any action that would threaten the security of our troops (in Transnistria) would be considered under international law as an attack on Russia, as was the case in South Ossetia when our peacekeepers were attacked by (former Georgian president Mikheil) Saakashvili," Lavrov said on Thursday.

That incident, in 2008, resulted in a five-day war in which Russian forces seized several Georgian cities. 

Shortly afterward, Moscow recognised South Ossetia and another Georgian breakaway territory, Abkhazia, as independent.

Russia has stationed peacekeeping troops in Transnistria since the early 1990s when an armed conflict saw pro-Russian separatists wrest most of the region from Moldovan control.

The government in Maldovan capital Chisinau, stressing it was committed to peaceful dialogue over the future of the region, said it would summon the acting Russian envoy to make clear its position.

READ MORE:What is happening in Transnistria and why does it matter?

RECOMMENDED

Russia told to withdraw troops

Transnistria, which relies heavily on Moscow for support, reported a series of sporadic attacks in April, further raising tensions that were already high following Russia's intervention in Ukraine, which borders Moldova.

Daniel Voda, a spokesperson for the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, said the rights of all minorities — including Russian speakers — were guaranteed.

"Chisinau remains fully committed to peaceful dialogue in (Transnistria) and in calling Russia to withdraw troops stationed illegally on our territory. Any suggestion of a different approach is unfounded," he tweeted.

In order to "clarify the above," he said, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu had ordered that the acting Russian ambassador be called in.

READ MORE:How a tiny breakaway state called Transnistria can alter the Ukraine crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal