California firefighters have worked in extreme conditions as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heatwave that is predicted to last through Labor Day.

Seven firefighters had to be taken to hospitals with heat injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Ewald on Thursday.

All were released, Ewald said, adding that he expected more heat emergencies.

Progress was made in containing both blazes but authorities warned that the explosive fire behaviour that occurred after they erupted on Wednesday showed the potential for what could happen during the prolonged torrid conditions.

"The days ahead are going to be challenging," said Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia, one of the commanders of the battle against the Route Fire near the Interstate 5 community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County.

The Route Fire was 12 percent contained after scorching more than 21 sq km and destroying a house. Traffic on the major north-south interstate, a key route for big rigs, was jammed due to lane closures.

Temperatures in much of California were so high that Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and the state power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce the use of electricity during critical afternoon and evening hours.

"Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilise the power grid during tight supply conditions and prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California Independent System Operator (ISO) said.

