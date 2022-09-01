TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Europe's top rights court unfair in decisions regarding Türkiye
President Erdogan says the European Court of Human Rights makes unfair decisions when it comes to Türkiye even as important reforms have been made in the country over the past 20 years.
Erdogan: Europe's top rights court unfair in decisions regarding Türkiye
Erdogan made his statement during the country's ceremony for the 2022-2023 Judicial Year. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 1, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for not taking "fair" decisions about Türkiye.

"The ECHR is not fair in its decisions, but political. When it comes to Türkiye, it makes politically driven decisions..," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday at a ceremony in capital Ankara marking the opening of the new judicial year.

Important reforms, he said, have been made to strengthen the rule of law in Türkiye in the past 20 years.

"Such topics as people's rights and freedoms, women's rights, children's rights and improving our justice system have been the most important elements of our reforms," Erdogan said.

Speaking at the same event, Mehmet Akarca, president of the Turkish Court of Cassation, said the Turkish judiciary is "sensitive" to the fundamental rights and freedoms protected by the European Convention on Human Rights and the Turkish Constitution.

RECOMMENDED

Previously, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Türkiye expects the European Council and EU institutions to have a "fair and impartial" approach to the country as part of legal co-operation.

Türkiye has the highest compliance rate with the ECHR decisions compared to other countries, Bozdag said.

"The total compliance rate of the countries that have committed to comply with the ECHR decisions is 80.14 percent, while Türkiye has a rate of 87.90 percent. We have complied and implemented the decisions of the ECHR," he added.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye's 1922 offensive most successful example of all-out war

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal