As Russia turns the gas tap off for European countries, their search for gas alternatives has sent global gas prices through the roof and priced some poorer countries out of the market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Gas prices have risen by nearly 40 percent in August and 300 percent since the beginning of the year.

Russia has been cutting its gas deliveries to European countries, which accuse the Kremlin of acting in retaliation for the sanctions the West has imposed over the war in Ukraine. Russia has been citing technical issues to justify supply cuts through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which connects it to Germany.

European countries have been trying to secure their gas reserves for the winter by buying gas elsewhere, with leaders of the European Union’s largest economies – Germany, France and Italy – visiting major oil producers including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the UAE.

Since the war in Ukraine started, Europe’s LNG imports have reached record levels as European countries also move to boost infrastructure. A new LNG terminal in Groningen, Netherlands is expected to receive its first shipment on September 8.

Skyrocketing gas prices in Europe have had a ripple effect on the Asian market, causing severe shortages in developing nations strapped for foreign currency.

On the Asian spot market, LNG prices were ten times higher in August than the average summer rates – despite the fact they usually peak in the winter. The cost of LNG had already been on an upward trajectory before the war in Ukraine due to high post-pandemic demand.

Pakistan and Bangladesh: climate change and fossil fuel

In Asia, the market that most relies on LNG besides Europe, the crisis has been particularly dire in countries that are simultaneously among the most vulnerable to climate change.