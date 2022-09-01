German airline group Lufthansa has cancelled "almost all" of its flights to and from its main German hubs in Munich and Frankfurt on Friday after pilots called a strike.

The airline will cancel 800 flights on September 2 affecting "130,000 passengers", Lufthansa said in a statement on Thursday.

Pilots called the industrial action affecting the Lufthansa passenger airline and Lufthansa Cargo after pay negotiations with the German airline collapsed.

The strike will begin at 00:01 am on Friday morning and end at 23:59 pm.

The disruption to the flight plan could lead to further "individual cancellations or delays on Saturday and Sunday", Lufthansa said.

The airline group voiced regret at the union's decision, saying it had put forward a "very good offer" that would raise the pilots' basic wages by 900 euros ($902) a month.

