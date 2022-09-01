Southern Pakistan has braced for more flooding as a surge of water flowed down the Indus river, compounding the devastation in a country a third of which is already inundated by a disaster blamed on climate crisis.

"We're on a high alert as water arriving downstream from northern flooding is expected to enter the province over the next few days," the spokesman of the Sindh provincial government, Murtaza Wahab, told Reuters news agency on Thursday.

Wahab said a flow of some 600,000 cubic feet per second was expected to swell the Indus, testing its flood defences.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children.

The United Nations has appealed for $160 million to help with what it has called an "unprecedented climate catastrophe".

Pakistan has received nearly 190 percent more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter from June to August, totalling 390.7mm (15.38 inches).

Sindh hit hardest

Sindh, with a population of 50 million, has been hardest hit, getting 466 percent more rain than the 30-year average.

Some parts of the province look like an inland sea with only occasional patches of trees or raised roads breaking the surface of the murky flood waters.

Hundreds of families have taken refuge on roads, the only dry land in sight for many of them.