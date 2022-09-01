A team of inspectors from the UN atomic agency has arrived at the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russian RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies have reported.

Thursday's visit of the 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as the plant — Europe's largest nuclear facility— has suffered repeated shelling that Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of carrying out.

"We are aware of the current situation. There has been military activity, including this morning, several minutes ago... but we are not stopping," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters when his team left Zaporizhzhia city en route to the plant.

"My mission is...to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe."

The team arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, 55 kilometres (34 miles) away from the plant, on Wednesday.

Russia accused of shelling Energodar

The fate of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is located on the frontline of the fighting, has stoked fears of a nuclear disaster.