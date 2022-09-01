WORLD
3 MIN READ
IAEA team arrives at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite shelling
A team from the UN nuclear agency has arrived at the site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant to inspect security conditions amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
IAEA team arrives at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite shelling
A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency is on a "mission to prevent a nuclear accident" amid global concerns. / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
September 1, 2022

A team of inspectors from the UN atomic agency has arrived at the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russian RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies have reported.

Thursday's visit of the 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as the plant — Europe's largest nuclear facility— has suffered repeated shelling that Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of carrying out.

"We are aware of the current situation. There has been military activity, including this morning, several minutes ago... but we are not stopping," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters when his team left Zaporizhzhia city en route to the plant. 

"My mission is...to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe." 

The team arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, 55 kilometres (34 miles) away from the plant, on Wednesday.

Russia accused of shelling Energodar

The fate of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is located on the frontline of the fighting, has stoked fears of a nuclear disaster.

RECOMMENDED

Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of attacking a city housing the plant ahead of the visit by UN inspectors.

Since dawn, Moscow's troops "shelled Energodar with mortars and used automatic weapons and rockets," Mayor Dmytro Orlov said on Telegram, publishing photos of damaged buildings in the Russian-occupied territory with smoke spiralling above them.

"We demand that Russia stops its provocations and gives the IAEA access to this Ukrainian nuclear installation," Orlov said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog.

"We are preparing for the real work," he said. "We are going to try to establish a permanent presence for the agency."

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the six-month-old conflict. 

Ukraine alleges Russia is using the plant as a shield, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the area.

READ MORE: IAEA team reaches Zaporizhzhia on a 'mission to prevent nuclear accident'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff