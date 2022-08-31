The office of UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has published its long-awaited report on alleged rights violations in China's western Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, brushing aside Beijing's demands to keep a lid on a report that fanned a tug-of-war for diplomatic influence with the West over the rights of the region's native Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.

Wednesday's bombshell report, which Western diplomats and UN officials said had been all but ready for months, was published with just minutes to go in Bachelet's four-year term.

The report said serious human rights violations have been committed in the region and "patterns of torture" allegations in Xinjiang are "credible."

"The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uighur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," the report said.

The report was unexpected to break significant new ground beyond sweeping findings from independent advocacy groups and journalists who have documented concerns about human rights in Xinjiang for years.

But Bachelet's report comes with the imprimatur of the United Nations, and the member states that make it up.

The run-up to its release fuelled a debate over China's influence on the world body and epitomised the on-and-off diplomatic chill between Beijing and the West over human rights, among other sore spots.

READ MORE:UN rights chief urges China to review 'counter-terrorism' policies

Beijing 'firmly opposed' to release

China said it rejects the UN's "so-called Xinjiang-related assessment."

The report is based on the assumption of guilt, uses false information, and is a farce planned by the United States, Western nations and anti-China forces, said Liu Yuyin, spokesperson of the Permanent Mission in Geneva, in a statement.

Hours before the release, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing remains "firmly opposed" to the release.